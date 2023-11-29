I stand by my words – Upper East Regional Minister rubbishes criticism against 24-hour economy comment

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has stated that he stands by his position against former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy which he argues will have a negative impact on marital stability and the flexibility for couples to enjoy sex life.



In an interview with Tv3, the regional minister rubbished calls for his sacking over his recent statement.



“Somebody said sack the minister because this thing that we are talking, even we can do it during the day (sic). They are bringing something different here. We have always been sleeping with our wives in the night, not during the day. Me, I grew up here, I am a local boy; Northerner. During the day, your children are going to school.



“What about if your child forgets a book in the house and he wants to come back for the thing, he comes back and you are there on the mother. He will say father, you are killing my mother for me. So these things are serious things that we should think about,” he stated.



Mr Yakubu had earlier condemned former President Mahama’s proposed economic policy questioning its suitability for farming communities.



Addressing a gathering in the Upper East Region in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Yakabu said the policy among other things threatens the conjugal stability of the people in the area whose main occupation is farming.



“The vice president is saying that he understands the region. He says that this 24-hour economy, my brothers, when we work in the farms and we are tired in the night we have to sleep with our wives.



“We have to be with our wives. In the night you want us to go and be farming and then people will come and take our wives away?” The minister questioned amidst shouts of no from his audience.



His comment was on the back of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s criticism of the 24-hour economy policy proposal.



Mr Mahama who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress recently proposed a 24-hour economy which he says would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.



However, his biggest contender for the 2024 presidential election, Dr Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has argued that the policy lacks creative thinking.



