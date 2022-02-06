I spent 8 out of 16 months in jail at Turkey and Bulgaria - US-based Ghanaian Pastor

Diasporian News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: Williams Ntiamoah, Contributor

Apostle Fred Kumah Boateng, the founder and Senior Pastor of Power of Anointing Ministries, a Ghanaian church based in Columbus, Ohio has shared his life story in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams.



According to the man of God, his desire to become a professional footballer made him travel to Turkey. Unfortunately for him, the "connection man" deceived him and left him stranded in Turkey.



He had no proper documents nor did he have money to purchase a ticket for his return to Ghana.



According to the man of God, he wanted to leave Turkey because he saw no future in his quest to become a professional footballer. He made an attempt to cross the border of Turkey to Bulgaria but got arrested. He was charged and sentenced to prison by the Bulgarian authorities.



Super Boateng as he is called by friends claims he spent three months in Bulgarian jail and was handed over to the Turkish authorities. The Turkish authorities also charged him for the same crime and was sentenced to prison.

He was released after five months.



Watch the full interview



