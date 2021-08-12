I spend more on transportation than the GH¢1,500 I take as salary – Teacher Kwadwo to GES

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Comedian cum Teacher Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has said that he will never be bothered should the Ghana Education Service (GES) sack him.



According to him, he spends more even on providing basic needs for the school in which he teaches and therefore will not be affected should GES decide to sack him from the service.



Teacher Kwadwo is embarking on a campaign to ensure that the Ghana Education Service is made to work on improving the lives of teachers and students in the country.



He has complained bitterly about the stress and problems faced by Teachers especially those who are posted to the rural areas.



Speaking to Zionfelix in an interview, Teacher Kwadwo indicated that “in a month, I always move from the village to Accra every weekend and I spend more than GHC 1,700 which is more that my salary of GHC 1,500. Anyone who sacks me is just a witch and does not like the good of the pupils I teach. I’ve contributed immensely to the school that I teach and anyone who thinks because of my campaign against GES so he/she will sack me, that’s their loss not mine”.