I spend 2000 euros a week, Ghana is expensive - Italian ‘borga’ reveals

Diasporia News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Ghanaian, Francis Wiredu has disclosed that he has been in Ghana for three weeks and has spent approximately 2000 Euros (GH¢16,664) a week.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mr Wiredu mentioned that the amount covers his daily expenses, including hangouts and more. According to him, the high cost of living in Ghana drives out visitors earlier than they had anticipated.



“I’ve been in Ghana for about three weeks, and yes, I have a project that I put money into as well. But in terms of daily expenses, gifting friends some cash I will say 2000 Euros a week. Sometimes, we call the airline to forward our ticket earlier than expected,” Francis disclosed.



However, Mr Wiredu spends about 80 Euros on groceries per week. Francis mentioned despite the inflation and price increment, he spends less in Italy than in Ghana.



“In Italy, I shop weekly, and I give people money in Italy too, but it is usually food, not money. I even had to leave Tema because of that. Nobody knows me in the new place. I would have overspent my budget if I didn’t leave. The street bombing is too much,” he added.



Francis reiterated that Ghana is expensive. He also mentioned changes he has seen in Ghana since he last visited.