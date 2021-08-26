I speak good English – Hawa Koomson to critics

Politics of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, says she is not perturbed about the public mockery of her command over the English language.



According to her, she worked for 21 years as a teacher and later a headmistress and therefore English can never be a barrier for her.



“Those who think I am poor in English should come again because I was a former headmistress. At Cabinet too, we speak English, so why the hue and cry?” she queried on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



She, however, admitted she was not a fan of big grammar but was quick to add that basic English to express herself is not much of a problem.



The comments of Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture follow massive trolls her vetting garnered on social media.



To some users, she failed to impress at the vetting because she was not fluent in English while others claimed she was not fit to be a minister.



However, several people including a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, have defended her.



Mr Jacobs argued that her portfolio was not about fluency in English but touching base with fishermen and speaking their language.



Commenting on the reactions the vetting evoked, she stated: “I was a bit apprehensive after my vetting because of the brouhaha but I was sure to go through.”