I slept in a car for four weeks after leaving my job as a chef in a hotel - UK based Ghanaian man

Diasporian News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: svtv africa.com

UK-based Ghanaian chef, Kwame Nicholas AKA Nick has shared that it is not always easy to start a life abroad especially when you don’t have any relatives or acquaintances to support.



In an interview on ‘Daily Hustle In The UK’ with DJ Nyaami, Nick indicated that he slept in an abandoned vehicle for a month when he arrived in Portsmouth in the early years of 2000. According to him, he felt disappointed because he had left a well-paying job for a dream.



“It was not easy and I did not know anybody here either. There was a time I slept in an abandoned car behind a club in Portsmouth for 3 to 4 weeks till a Ghanaian heard my story. Even with that, he asked me to pay 500 pounds for rent but I had just started working so I didn’t have the money. He even called the police and I had to flee,” he revealed.



Nick mentioned that before he traveled to the UK, he worked at Shangri La Hotel as a chef in the late 90s but “having worked there and moving here to do cleaning and construction it was tough. At the time, traveling was all I wanted.”



Kwame Nicholas is the son of a popular food vendor at Ashaiman Monica Lane. The street was named after his mother; Monica.



Presently, Nick owns a restaurant at Milton Keynes called Mama Africa. He serves local foods like Waakye, Jollof, Kenkey etc. He disclosed that he is the only one who cooks because he does not want to tarnish the brand he has built for himself when though he has employees who work outside of the kitchen.



