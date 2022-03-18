I shipped trucks to Ghana, but I was duped and had to depend on my mom - UK based Ghanaian reveals

Diasporian News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A UK-based Ghanaian, Kwame Kusi, has revealed that he had to depend on his mother living in Ghana after his business associates duped him out of 16 trucks.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Kwame shared his biggest regret with SVTV Africa, and he disclosed that it was a bad business venture with his counterparts in Ghana.



“I invested all my savings into shipping big trucks to Ghana. I drove the truck to the seaport, but when it got to Ghana, they told me that I had to buy a new engine. Another was also involved in an accident. It was a total loss, and I had to take money from my mom,” he said.



According to him, he bought a car from a Ghanaian in California a year ago, but it never got to the shores of Ghana.



“The car left the garage on March 5, 2021, and to date, it has not arrived in Ghana. He does not pick my calls anymore. He gave a tracking number, but as the car moves to Ghana, it returns. The last time we spoke, he told me the container was in Italy,” he told host, DJ Nyaami.



Kwame also mentioned that he’d not want to import goods to Ghana again due to the failure of his first business.



Kindly watch the full interview below



