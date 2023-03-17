I share in your pain – Mahama to Kejetia market fire victims

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he shares in the pain of traders and others who were affected by Wednesday night's [15 March] fire disaster at the newly constructed Kejetia market in Kumasi.



Mr. Mahama said, “the sight of our mothers and sisters struggling to rappel down ropes to reach safety, as the fire raged on, was a sign of the trauma and injury many may have suffered from this unfortunate event.”



In a Facebook post to commiserate with the victims, the NDC flagbearer hopeful extended his heartfelt sympathy and that of his wife, Lordina Mahama to all who suffered physical harm or loss of livelihood from this incident, while wishing all those who were rushed to the hospital a speedy recovery.



Mr. Mahama noted that it is his wish that a speedy investigation will be carried out to identify the true cause of the fire and measures put in place to prevent any future occurrence.



He also called on the government to support all those affected by this fire as well as their insurance companies (where applicable) to recover their lost livelihoods in what is already a dire economic situation.



The blaze started in one of the shops on the last floor of the market around 4:30 pm and spread to other shops.



Firefighters who were called to the scene were able to confine the fire and put it under control from further spreading.



Property amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis were burnt in the inferno in the market which was commissioned for business in 2021.



A rope was used to rescue traders who had been trapped on the last floor of the market before a crane machine was brought to their rescue.



The market has since been shut down for three days for a fire audit.