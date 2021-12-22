I share Gold coin honor with my country - Asantehene

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has said the Otumfuo Commemorative Coin is an honor he shares with his country, Ghana.



He said for more than two decades since he ascended the Golden Stool, he has not concentrated his peace initiatives in only Asanteman but has ensured that the entire country benefitted from every step that he took for peace to thrive.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu said this when he officially received his gold coin at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 20, 2021.



Officials of Access Bank (the official bankers), Gold Coast Refinery ( minters of the gold coin), and the EON 3 Group, a business solutions provider, which powered the launch were at the Manhyia Palace to present the gold coin to Otumfuo.



Recognition



Otumfuo Osei Tutu thanked the organizers for recognizing his peace initiatives adding that it was a reminder to all that we have only one country called Ghana which we need to jealously protect.



He said when he ascended the Golden Stool, he got all chieftaincy cases in Asanteman, which were in court to be wiredrawn for settlement through the traditional system, which had brought peace and.



While maintaining that no country could develop without peace, the Asantehene said, democracy can also not thrive without an atmosphere of peace.



Otumfuo stated that he had all along been a fair arbiter because once he did that the winner will be magnanimous in victory while the loser would be gracious in defeat.



“I will not bury the truth but will say it as it is since that is the surest way of calming tensions and ensuring development, “ the Asantehene said.



He said if all lived together in peace as one people with a common destiny, the path towards progress will be smooth.



“Anything that I will have to do to bring peace to the country, I would not turn my back to it,” he stated.



