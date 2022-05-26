I shall return – Adwoa Safo

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has assured Ghanaians and her constituents that she will return to fulfil her expected duties and responsibilities as a legislator and leader in her area.



Speaking to Joynews on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Adwoa Safo who has been absent from the House since the beginning of the year explained that she had to travel to the United States of America to take care of her sick son as well as handle some other issues regarding his well-being.



The legislator who also doubles as Gender Minister however indicated that she will soon return when the said issues are resolved.



“I will return. As you know, I had to return to the United States of America to become the best mother that I could be, and I’m still here making sure that all that is settled with my son, the authorities and school is still ongoing.



“I will be returning definitely to lead and serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome Kwabenya and I’ve done that for the past 12 years and I know what my responsibilities are and I’m going to do that,” she added.



Adwoa Safo’s comments follow allegations that she is trying to sabotage the New Patriotic Party for sidelining her in party issues.