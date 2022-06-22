I served Akufo-Addo with all my strength but he didn't appreciate it – Boakye Agyarko

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has said he gave his all when he served under President Nana Akufo-Addo, noting: “If you serve with all your strength and the person doesn’t appreciate it, you move on”.



Mr Agyarko, who was sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo in connection with the Ameri Energy scandal, told Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen show on Monday, 20 June 2022 that he is now focused on becoming the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party and will not be distracted by another appointment from the president.



“I am pursuing my own presidential ambition, for which a lot of people kicked against right from the beginning”, Mr Agyarko said.



“I will not abandon it to go and do any other thing”.



“I am focused on what I have to do for myself and my nation. That is my focus”.



“If I cannot give something a hundred per cent, I will not do it. I’m not deserving of being the flagbearer of the NPP?” he asked.



Mr Agyarko, should he be cleared to run, is likely to face competition from Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.