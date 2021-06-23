I see courage and conviction – Kweku Baako praises Ayine's reply to CJ's petition

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has praised former deputy Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine for the quality of his response to the General Legal Council over the petition filed against him by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



Baako said on Peace FM program on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 instead of taking the conventional means of apologizing to the Chief Justice and Supreme Court, Dr Dominic Ayine has exercised his right to defend himself and that should be commended.



He noted that his decision could set a precedence and also help strengthen the judicial arm of government.



Kweku Baako urged the Bolgatanga East MP to subject himself to the proceedings by the Disciplinary Committee and argue out his case.



“My view was that they should have left him but now that he has responded formally …. Five paragraphs of the eleven-page response I have seen, I can see some courage of conviction. I can smell and sense courage of conviction.



“This is what I have been waiting for. If I were him, I would have prepared for the Disciplinary Committee and I hope he does that. He should go and articulate the conviction in his statement before the committee. That is how you build a nation or change the course of history,” he said.



Baako had on Joy FM on June 5, 2021 accused Ayine of not showing courage and conviction with his decision to plead when he was charged for contempt by the judges who sat on the 2020 election petition.



Baako held that if Ayine was convinced that his comments were not disparaging, then he should have not apologized to the seven-member panel.



“Maintaining his position about the Apex Court’s judgment on the 2020 election petition, after the initial apology, raises doubts about his personality.



“He is no longer at the Supreme Court; that is not where we are judging him; we are seated here and analysing him. I smell inconsistency, lack of courage of conviction, some fear. That is not what you sell to people to emulate. If you do not believe in something, stick to it.



“The courage of conviction that must accompany your track record is very important. You do not sacrifice it because perhaps this time around, you can say it and get away with it. It means perhaps at the Supreme Court you didn’t mean your apology, but you knew that the implication will be dire, so you have to give in and apologise,” he stated.



