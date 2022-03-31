I saw how Ahanta MP was brought in an ambulance - Speaker

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has confirmed speculations that the Member of Parliament for Ahanta Constituency was brought to Parliament in an ambulance on the day E-Levy was approved in the chamber.



The Speaker's comments come after Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, asked why the Ahanta MP was marked present when he was not seen in the chamber.



In response, the Speaker said, “I saw how Ahanta West MP and Chieftaincy minister, Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was brought to Parliament in an ambulance".



There were suspicions that the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo, was conveyed to Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, when the House was due to approve the controversial E-Levy today.



This suspicion is a result of the arrival of an ambulance in Parliament on the said day.



The scene that was captured on video shows a paramedic behind a wheelchair at the entrance of the ambulance.



Though the video is not long enough to show anyone being brought out of the ambulance, some persons have taken to social media to reveal that the Ahanta West MP who has been bedridden for months was the person on board.



However, the Speaker has confirmed that it was truly the MP who was in the ambulance even though he was not spotted in the chamber.



