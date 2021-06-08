I saw TB Joshua's death in October 2020 - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Nigel Gaisie has paid glowing tribute to Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday



• He says he is a great man of God whose death has hit him really hard



• Nigel Gaisie God revealed the death of TB Joshua to him in 2020



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel is claiming credit for correctly prophesying the death of renowned Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua).



TB Joshua died in the late hours of Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a service at his church in Nigeria.



Shortly after news broke, a GhanaWeb video of Nigel Gaisie predicting the death of a man of God was dug up by his supporters as proof of his prophecy.



But speaking in a Neat FM interview, Nigel Gaisie confirmed that the said ‘man of God’ in the Prophecy he delivered on December 31, 2020, was Prophet TB Joshua.



He explained that he chose not to mention his name due to fear of attacks as well as what he described as a more mature way of relaying God’s message to him.



Nigel Gaisie said the fulfillment of his prophecy is another indication that God still speaks to his servant and that the nation must trust him and other prophets.



“I said it in prophecy number 7 of my 31st December prophecies. I went before God last October and he told me someone like that was going to die. Due to the attacks and because I’m becoming more mature, I coined it. At first, I would have mentioned his name but because I’m matured now, I said that a famous man of God was going to die. I knew it was going to be TB Joshua.



“It’s just like how God revealed to me that President Rawlings was going to die. Imagine if I had come out to say it, BNI would have arrested me. God is still speaking to His prophets so people should listen to the prophets but it is unfortunate.”



Nigel Gaisie also said that news of the death of TB Joshua hit him so hard that he could neither eat nor preach on Sunday.



He eulogized him and said it will take forever for the ministry to be blessed with a man like TB Joshua.



“I was speechless when I first heard the news. I was on my way to the radio station to preach, I had to return home. It affected my service on Sunday because I couldn’t preach. "It was said physically but spiritually I saw it coming. He was one of the men of God I prayed with and watched. If you look at his works, you could not afford to miss him. It will take years to replace him. I’m still broken,” he said.



