'I saw Kaaka’s elder brother dragging him to a bathroom' - Witness alleges

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lady who alleged that Iddi Mohammed, the elder brother of slain social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed was the one behind the murder, has appeared before the Ejura committee.



In her testimony, Sadia Fuseini, who spoke through an interpreter said she saw Iddi allegedly dragging Kaaka into his home and leaving the area.



“I was in my room preparing to start my prayers when I heard the sound of Kaaka’s motorbike approaching the house. I suddenly heard a loud noise which sounded like the sound of the motorbike falling down, so I stopped what I was doing to try and observe what was going on. I heard someone groaning, so I came out to see exactly what was happening, and I saw Kaaka’s elder brother dragging him by his hand towards the bathroom, where the light suddenly went off. So I rushed and knocked on the door of Kaaka’s wife to inform her. After knocking, I turned and saw Baba Iddi [Kaaka’s brother] leaving the compound. A neighbour, who had heard me shouting and knocking at Sahada’s [Kaaka’s wife] door, came out to see what was happening. She met Baba Iddi exiting the compound when she was coming towards me,” she told the Committee.



“I was reluctant to mention what I saw to anyone because Iddi is a relative to the family, so I was praying that Kaaka will recover so that he can say that it was his brother who caused that harm to him, but he didn’t. Prior to that, I had called my husband and narrated everything to him. After Kaaka’s death, my husband suggested that I give an account of what I saw, so we went to the police station and reported the matter and Baba Iddi was subsequently arrested,” she added.



The witness said she had decided not to comment on the matter and has currently fled her home with the husband due to threats on their lives.



