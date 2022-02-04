I saw Atta Mills’ lifeless body – Koku Anyidoho recounts

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A decade after the passing of the late former President of Ghana, John Atta Mills – his right-hand man, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has recounted the circumstances that led to the national heartbreak.



He was emphatic in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ that he saw the lifeless body of the former president.



According to him, his consistent affection for his former late boss even after his death is because of the lifeless body he saw.



Listen to the interview below:







