'I saw Akufo-Addo's government in a ship on a road' - Nigel Gaisie predicts the return of Mahama

General News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You won’t get even 1% if you stand against Mahama – Gaisie to aspiring NDC flagbearers



The stress in Ghana is too much - Nigel Gaisie



Nigel Gaisie releases the latest prophecy on Ghana and ex-President Mahama



The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied the return of Ghana's former President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Gaisie said that despite the ongoing hardships in the country, Ghanaians should be hopeful because good times are coming.



“When I am on major roads in Ghana praying … the stress in the atmosphere is just too much. The policemen I meet will tell me things are not going well, soldiers are saying the same, teachers and the basic Ghanaians you meet are all complaining that times are hard but as a prophet of God revealed to me that although times are hard, there are better days ahead,”



He also said that he prophesied two years ago that the country will be heading towards the hunger levels seen in 1983 and this prophecy is happening.



Prophet Gaisie reiterated that Ghanaians should have hope because a better government will come to power and take the country out of this hardship, saying that “I saw grapes hanging in the atmosphere, it is a matter of time, we should be encouraged that things shall be well soon.”



He reiterated that the current Akufo-Addo government is heading in a bad direction.



“In my vision, I saw this government in a ship on a road, which means that they are on the wrong path… This government has lost touch with reality and the earlier they sit up, the better. This is not NPP I know and things are not the way they used to be but I want to tell every Ghanaian to be encouraged that a better government will soon rule the country as God has better plans for us,”



On the flagbearship race for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) he said, “Anybody who dares come to contest Mahama will not even get one per cent. They should rather throw their weight behind him"



He added that "Mahama doesn’t need Ghana, Ghana rather needs Mahama to come and rescue us from this misery. He has won the elections already.”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



