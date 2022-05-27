I saved NPP from being minority group in parliament – A/R Chairman hopeful

Politics of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful, Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah claims his proactiveness saved the party from losing its privilege as the majority group in parliament prior to election 2020.



Before the elections, Oheneba Kofi Adum led a team to undertake a research project in the Ashanti region with the results pointing to the fact that the party would lose 6 seats, resulting in it becoming the minority group in parliament.



Armed with this information, he put in place an intervention plan which eventually saved the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I undertook a research in the Ashanti Region and realized the NPP was going to lose 6 seats in election 2020. The NPP would have lost the Offinso seat to become the minority group in parliament if not for my intervention. Upon my advice the president visited Offinso 3 days to the elections and that is how we won the election,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



According to him, the constituency chairmen in the Ashanti region can confirm his claim. “I told all the chairmen we were going to lose 6 seats, meanwhile Wontumi was saying it was going to be 47 all but we lost 5 seats.”





Admitting he is not a prophet, he explained science and data informed his decisions.



The election strategist revealed his skills are tried and tested as he helped President George Weah of Liberia win power, and with his skills and knowledge, he can restore the NPP to glory in the Ashanti region as chairman. “It is my destiny to be Ashanti Regional NPP Chair.”



The contest for the Ashanti Regional chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gaining momentum.



Although there are other positions at stake in the upcoming regional delegates conference, the one that is being fiercely contested is the regional chairmanship, which has five party stalwarts battling it out in a who-is-who affair.



Persons eyeing the chairmanship are the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who is gunning for a third term; a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA); a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi; a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare-Bediako, popularly known as Chairman Asare-Bediako, and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.