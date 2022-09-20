I salute my staff big time for turning BOST around - Managing Director

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), Edwin Alfred Provencal, has celebrated the work attitude of his staff for aiding him to revamp the company.



BOST which was debt-ridden has been turned around, the Managing Director disclosed in an interview on Peace FM's morning programme "Kokrokoo" on Monday, September 9, 2022.



According to the BOST MD, the staff have worked so hard to rescue his company from debt.



"I salute them big time!", he exclaimed.



"Yes, we've gone through challenges but guess what? They were towards a very good thing because since I assumed office, I haven't brought any new people. The same people who we had lost hope in, today, I salute them.



"I salute them very well for picking a company that was making a loss of GHC 456 million, from a company that was known as a contaminated company, fast-forward to today; those same people have chalked a profit of GHC 160 million and today, banks are rushing to BOST to do business with BOST", he expounded.



Mr. Alfred Provencal assured Ghanaians of a great performance of BOST.



Wreaths



Earlier this year, some aggrieved workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) have welcomed to work on Monday, February 7, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of BOST, when they laid wreaths at the entrance of the office bearing the name of Edwin Provencal.



The wreaths laid at the entrance had the inscriptions which read "RIP Mr. Edwin Provencal", "Rest well", "Rest in peace in advance Edwin Provencal", among others.



It is, however, not clear the intentions of the workers.



But Edwin Provencal said BOST was becoming an issue due to the varying conflicts of interest that is making it difficult for any appointed officer to salvage the image of the company, adding that BOST had suffered successive scandals.



"Lately, transport owners’ activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has made us targets," he told Graphiconline.



He stated that the action of the workers was meant to stop the rot in the system to restore the image of the company and allow the government to rake in the needed revenues could be a factor that is allowing leading transporters who seem disgruntled about the Accra-Kumasi pipeline taking away their business.



According to him, an attempt to make things right and put an end to the rot at BOST caused him some disaffection.



He said: "I am not surprised because it could also be because some disgruntled staff are worried about the introduction of rigorous performance management systems to drive performance."