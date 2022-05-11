I reported myself for overstaying, but they arrested me - Germany based Ghanaian lady

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Linda Coleman has revealed that she gave herself up to the German police after overstaying for a year, but she was jailed for two days.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Linda indicated that she had to give herself up to the police to avoid being banned from entering Germany. Together with her German boyfriend, they visited the police station, but the police began processing her documents for deportation.



“We registered as refugees with our passports at the time, and they gave us cards. But after I met my boyfriend, I moved in with him, and eventually, we decided to get married. That was why I had to report myself to get back my passport.”



They arrested me because the six months period was over. I stayed in Germany from 1984 to 1985.”



According to Linda, her boyfriend’s lawyer advised that she leaves the country before the immigration deports her.



“If the immigration deported me, they would have banned me from entering Germany for five years. So they gave me 14 days to leave, which I did. Four weeks later, my boyfriend came to Ghana. We got married and left after a week.”



Eventually, they got divorced because her husband did not want children.



Moreover, Miss Coleman shared her experience as a black woman in a small village in 1984.