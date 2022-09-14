I rent an office, pay for my own fuel, medical bills and accommodation - Mahama asserts

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he is not fully benefitting from emoluments he is entitled to as a former Head of State.



He says all he receives from the government currently is his monthly pension and that all other bills the state must cater for have not been attended to since he left office in 2017.



In an exclusive interview with TV3, Mahama said he is currently footing a myriad of bills among others his own light bills, fuel, office rent and travel bills.



“I receive only my monthly pension, like President Kufuor or President Rawlings was receiving until he died. That is all I get.



“I pay the electricity bill for my house, for my office. I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” he added.



Mahama was responding to recent claims by New Patriotic Party chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, who claimed the former president has been paid millions in lieu of ex-gratia payments.