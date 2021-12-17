I relish day Africans will stand up to European meddling - Mrs. Rawlings

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has spoken about her desire to live to see the day Africans can say enough is enough relative to meddling by Europeans in their affairs.



The former First Lady made the assertion when she received former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo who was in town last week on a condolence visit to the Rawlingses.



She cited how Gbagbo had for a decade been shabbily treated amid an International Criminal Court, ICC, proceeding that followed his removal from office after contested elections in 2011.



Nana Konadu recounted times that her late husband always took opportunities to call out the mistreatment that Gbagbo was being subjected to.



“Each time President Rawlings met a delegation he will talk about you (President Gbagbo) so that the media will carry it; that what is being done to President Gbagbo is unfair, unacceptable and how Africans cannot do the same to any European Head of State,” Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings recalled.



She joined Gbagbo and his delegation when they visited the tomb of the former president and expressed gratitude and appreciation for his visit.



On his part, the former Ivorian leader eulogized Rawlings describing him as a strong pillar of support in his hard times.



“President Rawlings was the strongest amongst us his compatriots, so it was difficult to believe he had passed. He was very authentic and real,” Mr. Gbagbo said.



Gbagbo in an interview with Kwesi Pratt Jnr on Pan African TV channel also revealed that he had come to Ghana to attend the funeral of Rawlings' intelligence chief during the PNDC era, Captain Kojo Tsikata.



“Unfortunately I am here for a sad reason. It was the death of my dear friend and big brother Captain Kojo Tsikata. I am here in Ghana for his funeral.



“He took very good care of my mother when she was here in Ghana in exile and we have known each other for a long time. I have always called him the old brother of revolutionaries.



“His death leaves an empty space and I had to be here at his funeral. I also took the time to visit the family of the Rawlingses and visited his tomb this morning,” he told Kwesi Pratt Jnr during an interview on Pan African TV on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



He went further to eulogise Tsikata and his boss Rawlings, who he described as colleagues he ‘fought’ with: “These are people that I shared the struggle with. I wasn’t around when Rawlings died but I was back when Tsikata passed away,” he disclosed.