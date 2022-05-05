I regret leaving my job in Israel for Germany - Ghanaian in Germany recounts friend's lie to him

Diasporia News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Stephen has disclosed that he heeded the advice of a friend and moved to Germany, but he regretted that decision.



In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Stephen mentioned that he made $2200 in Israel. However, his friend advised him to join him in Germany because he makes more for the same job. Stephen added that he did not anticipate lies from his friend and failed to confirm.



“I’ll give Israel a 100% and Germany 50% in terms of hustle because we all leave our home country for greener pastures.”



Stephen revealed that he built a house within two years of work in Israel because he could save more compared to Germany. According to him, the cost of living and taxes in Germany is more than in Israel.



“I stayed in Israel for three years, and within the first three months, I sent money back home to purchase a land,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on why he left a relatively better country for Europe, Stephen disclosed that his friend persuaded him to join him there.



“What he told me was very different from what I am experiencing here. He told me that he makes more than the $2200 (GHs16K) I was making in Israel. I did not find out from anyone else because I trusted him. I regret it, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” he said on SVTV Africa.



Stephen stated that his salary in Germany after the first month discouraged him. According to Stephen, he works for the same number of hours, but he makes 1200 Euros (GHs10k) monthly.