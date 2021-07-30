I refuse to be provoked – Koku Anyidoho on his suspension

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Mr Koku Anyidoho has said that he refuses to be provoked following his suspension from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said exhibiting a high sense of tolerance in the face of envy-led extreme provocation, is a sign of divine maturity and wisdom.



In a tweet, the Director of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute said “Exhibiting a high sense of tolerance in the face of envy-led extreme provocation, is a sign of divine maturity and wisdom.



“I chose to be divinely wise and matured so shall refuse to be provoked. Blessed day and blessings galore over the weekend. Ghana Flag of GhanaShall not die. Shalom.”



In pursuant to an earlier decision to suspend Mr Anyidoho, from the NDC, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has expelled him entirely.



By the decision taken on Tuesday, July 27, Mr Anyidoho is no longer to hold himself as a member of the NDC.



In a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to communicate the decision of FEC to him, the former Presidential Spokesperson was found guilty of the allegations of “misconduct” and “anti-party behaviour”.



In January, FEC decided to act on two separate petitions brought before it by Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric



The petitions were referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action for which Mr Anyidoho was suspended.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021, said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Koku Anyidoho is expected to return any party property in his custody and shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees he might have made to the party.



