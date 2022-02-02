I refuse to address any parliamentarian as honourable - Kwame Pianim

Politics of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

8th Parliament characterized by brawls



Kwame Pianim urges MPs to render public apology



John Evans Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage launched





Senior Economist, Kwame Pianim, has stated his resolve not to refer members of Ghana’s parliament as ‘honourables.’



According to the stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party, members of Ghana’s 8th Parliament by deed of the many brawls they have engaged in have lost the credit to be regarded as honourables.



Speaking at the launch of the John Evans Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage in Accra on Tuesday, February 1. 2022, Mr Pianim noted that the only way he will renege on his resolve and address the MPs as honourables is if they issue a public apology to the Ghanaian populace for their actions.



“I now refuse to address any Parliamentarian as honourable. (They are) dimming Ghana’s bright brand as a beacon of democracy so I will not address any of them as honourable until they apologize to the nation,” he said.



At the event where Mr Pianim eulogized the late former President of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, he encouraged the current crop of politicians to emulate the late president, who he notes prioritized public interest over political interest.



“Professor Mills didn’t see political colours. We need people to go across the political divide and Mills definitely had crossed the political divide,” he stated.



The 8th Parliament of Ghana on its inauguration saw an open brawl between the now minority and majority side during the election of a new speaker.



The house has since the night of January 6, 2021, witnessed several fights between the two sides in various instances of disagreement over policies and decisions.



The fights in parliament have led to many criticisms being directed at the house and its members for failing to exhibit harmony.