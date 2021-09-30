I quit lecturing at Legon because of hunger, salary was poor – Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng has said he stopped lecturing at the University of Ghana Law Faculty to practice his legal profession due to poor salary.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme on Thursday, September 30, he noted that no lecturer at the University of Ghana earns up to 1000 dollars.



What the lecturers receive as salaries, he stated, are woefully inadequate for them to live a meaningful life.



“I can tell you on authority that lecturers’ salary at University of Ghana is not up to 100 dollars a month. How much is the dollar now to the cedis? So even if a lecturer at Legon is paid GHS5000 what can he do with it.



“If they had paid us well I would have stayed in the classroom to teach.



“What is the use if you are lecturing and hungry at the same time, you can’t even buy a bicycle for yourself? I decided that I won’t continue to lecture at Legon and be hungry.



“When I taught for fifteen years I never applied for a bungalow even though I was entitled to it. I was determined to build my own house and some of my Professor friends were even asking whether I was normal.”