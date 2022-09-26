I qualify to lead my party but I don't believe in unbridled competition - Majority Leader

Regional News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that he has all the credentials and competencies needed to contest as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) but he does not engage in unbridled competitions.



According to the seasoned politician, it's not necessarily the best in politics who win an election but the people whose names resonate more with the voting populace.



"In terms of qualification and competence, I don't want to beat my chest, I think that I qualify by every standard to also be in the contest or to lead my party but you see, in politics is not always the best who wins, it is the person whose identity, whose name resonates more or most with the voting populace. If I'm determined maybe like other people have started testing the waters, I could also descend into it to be testing the waters but as it's said in Akan 'Nsatiaa nyinaa ny3 p3' also that 'Ahenfo kyinnie3, ebi didi ebi akyi', I don't believe in unbridled competition," he said.



Speaking on Kumasi- based Orange FM's Sunrise, the Legislator further noted that even before the 2016 general elections, pressure was being mounted on him to constest for the presidential race by some supporters of the party.



He said the individuals who were numbering about six were prepared to support him financially to lead the party.



"I would even suggest to you that in the lead up to 2016, people came to me and said they had heard that I complained that I don't have money, the first day that they came to me, they were a group of six and that they were prepared to bring some money on board to start me off, I thanked them and said to them that they're already people who have come up strongly but I think that we should allow those people to contest," he told host Alfa Ali.



On his parliamentary ambition, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, people, kept pressurising him including the national party to reconsider his decision to not contest again.



Even though he did not give a definite answer on his future in the Legislative house, he said it's only time that will tell.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu first became a Member of the Parliament in January 1997. He has kept his seat since then, representing the Suame constituency in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.