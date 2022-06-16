I qualify to contest as NPP chairman - Suspended Sammy Crabbe insists

Politics of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspended second vice chairman of the governing NPP, Sammy Crabbe, says he is qualified to contest any position in the party, including the National Chairman post.



Crabbe, who is confident of sailing through the vetting, argued that he was suspended as second vice chairman and not suspended as a member of the party.



According to him, he remains a full member of the New Patriotic Party, reason for which he picked up nomination forms to contest the position as National Chairman.



“I was suspended as the Second Vice chairman of the party and not as member of the party. Nobody suspended me from the NPP party. I still remain a member of the part and as a member, I am entitled to contest any position,” he told Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the Morning Show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



This is the second time Sammy Crabbe has picked up nomination forms to contest the position in the party after he was suspended by the party for flouting its rules and regulations.



In 2015, Crabbe was suspended by the National Executive Committee of the NPP during the build-up to the 2016 general elections alongside then National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and the then General Secreatry, Kwabena Agyepong.



They were suspended for making utterances that were injurious to the chances of the then presidential candidate of the party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Although the suspension was not lifted, Crabbe picked up forms to contest the position of the party’s national chairman in 2018 but was disallowed due to the suspension.



He is expected to face the vetting committee to determine his fate on Monday, June 20, 2022, but he is confident he will be given the green light after that encounter.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



