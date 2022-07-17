I protected your jobs during Covid – Akufo-Addo thanks labour for COLA deal

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said: “I want to say big thanks to organised labour” for reaching an agreement with the government during their strike over their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) allowance “because it then demonstrates also the concerns our party has, always had and will continue to have for the concerns of the workers and the people of Ghana”.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national delegates conference underway at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “During the [COVID-19] pandemic, at the height of the pandemic, people had to stay at home; no single worker in the public sector was dismissed, no salary cuts were visited on the workers in the public sector.”



“On the contrary”, he noted, “not only were they paid in full”, but “they also had their jobs protected”.



“We went further to make it possible to organise free water, free electricity, for the ordinary people of our country”, he pointed out.



“That is the measure of the concern of the New Patriotic Party for working people in our country,” he added.