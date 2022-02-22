I promise to unite the party, break the 8 - Akwasi Osei-Adjei eyes NPP chairmanship position

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who doubles as the former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, has announced his intention to contest as the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming elections.



He made this known during a presser in Accra where he also shared his formal goodwill message with all polling station executive aspirants.



The NPP national executives elections is slated for July 14 to July 16 this year.



Addressing the press, Osei-Adjei commended party stalwarts for their hard work in service to the NPP’s tradition, especially during the 2020 general elections.



“It is an honour for me to say kudos to the ever-cherished gallant men and women of the New Patriotic Party for their hard work in service to our great tradition, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), towards our electoral victories, especially in the 2020 general elections. I truly believe that both executive and non-executive members deserve commendation and reward,” he said.



The aspiring chairman advised that to break the 8, it is imperative for the NPP to choose experienced and mature leaders with the requisite wisdom to go back to the tradition of the party.



He added that there is the need for such a leader to also possess the skills of resurrecting the old spirit of the party, while being able to uphold the values of service, sacrifice, and reward of the great party.



Akwasi Osei-Agyei also vowed to empower the grassroots, strengthen internal democracy and foster consensus building within the party.



Also, he admonished party stalwarts to consciously unite the NPP to make it formidable and attractive for purposes of breaking the 8.



“We must consciously unite the NPP to make it formidable and attractive for purposes of breaking the 8,” he said.



Mr. Akwasi Osei-Agyei became an official member of the party for Ejisu Juaben in 1992.



The former MP rose through the ranks and was appointed as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry in 2003.



Akwasi Osei-Agyei later became a substantive Minister for Foreign Affairs from July 2007-2009.



Some Committees served by Osei-Agyei include the Housing Appointment, the Trade and Industry, Tourism, Communication, and Finance.