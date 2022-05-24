I promise to reconcile Rev Owusu Bempah and Agradaa – Computer Man

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Voice recording of Computer Man and Agradaa phone call released



Computer Man denies teaming up with Agradaa against Rev Owusu Bempah



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah facing criminal charges over altercations with Agradaa



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has said that he will leave no stone unturned to see the bad blood between Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and former fetish priestess, Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng resolved.



According to Computer Man, he has set out on a personal mission to quash the disagreement between the two parties who are all now in the ministry of God.



“I have a very good relationship with Reverend Owusu Bempah and it is the same with Evangelist Patricia. This is the time I will find some senior men of God to join me so we reconcile the two of them. Give me up to a month, whatever height my sister Mama Pat and Reverend Owusu Bempah’s anger has attained, I promise to step in and I know in the name of God everything will be sorted out,” he told Oman Channel.



Computer Man made this statement in response to some accusations that he has teamed up with Nana Agradaa to fight Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah who the Evangelist has been engaged in a series of altercations, some of which have resulted in the prosecution of Rev Bempah.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah as a result of his altercations with Evangelist Patricia Koranteng is facing charges including offensive conduct to the breach of peace, and threats of death, as well as conspiracy, and abetment.



Explaining how an audio recording of a phone conversation between himself and Agradaa talking about Rev. Owusu Bempah found its way into the public domain, Computer Man refuted the allegation of any attempts on his part to backbite the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



According to Computer Man, he personally called Agradaa to address some issues with her and personally requested that she records their conversation for posterity seek.



“When she converted, Nana Agradaa called me to inform me about it and I said we thank God for her new faith. We were alright until recently when she was discussed on my Strong TV where she felt I had brought people to speak badly about her. I called and asked her and ask that she records the call just to assure her I knew nothing about it,”



Computer Man maintained that his conversation with Agradaa and the voice recording of the conversation has deliberately been misconstrued by some individuals to create problems between him and the two personalities.



“I had to apply wisdom; the person is new in God. So why don’t we embrace her? I decided to speak to her and have her record it so she is assured that I have no ill motive against her. But people twisted it when she released the audio to make it look like I had teamed up with her against Rev Owusu Bempah. Never will I do that,” he emphasized.



