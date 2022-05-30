I pretended I was also dead - Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer shot dead by highway robbers in Savannah Region



3 suspects arrested in connection with murder of lawyer on Bole-Bamboi Road



We’ve been able to get the traces, Police



The brother of a late Ghanaian lawyer, Richard Badombie who was shot dead by suspected armed robbers on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region has given a full account of how his brother was murdered.



Michael Badombue, who was in the same vehicle when his brother was shot dead told Joynews that he was traveling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022 when they spotted three men using a torch to signal them to stop.



He narrated that while approaching them his brother asked if they were police officers but he responded no but his brother slowed down.



He said just as Richard Badombie slowed down one of the armed men shot which caused the car to veer off the road.



He said all he saw was blood gushing out and splashing on him.



He added that the robbers tried to open the car but they turned back while he closed his eyes and pretended, he was dead.



“The blood of my brother was just gushing out and splashing on me in the car. We were four people in the car and the robbers came after us. They tried to open the car but they couldn’t.



“I just closed my eyes and pretended as though I was also dead,” he said.



“People started gathering around. When that happened, I got out of the car and interacted with them.



“They took us to the police station and later we came back for the body of my brother,” he narrated.



Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Patrol Team in connection with the murder of a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi Road over the weekend.



The suspects who were arrested on Sunday, May 29, including a Benin and Mali national are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.



A police source said one of the suspects, whose name has been withheld, is a foreigner and a casual worker at the Bole Cocoa Research Centre.



