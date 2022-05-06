I prefer to be an embarrassment than be a dishonest AG – Edudzi Tamakloe fires Godfred Dame

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Supreme Court dismiss injunction application against E-levy



Godfred Dame describes performance of NDC lawyer as an "embarrassing spectacle"



GRA given greenlight to implementation of E-levy



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has hit back at the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, over comments he made describing his performance before the Supreme Court as an “embarrassing spectacle”.



According to him, he would prefer to be described as having an embarrassing outing before the Court rather than be tagged a dishonest person.



In a seeming public spat with the Attorney General, Edudzi Tamakloe averred that the AG has no regard for candor and honesty.



In his view, the Attorney General sees himself as more of an NPP propagandist than a Minister of Justice.



Backing his claims, the aide to former President John Dramani Mahama stressed that Dame, during the May 4 E-Levy implementation injunction hearing, presented supposed evidence in court suggesting that 266 MPs passed the E-levy knowing very well that the corrected and adopted votes and proceedings record of Parliament did not reflect that.



“He filled an affidavit deposing to the fact that 266 MPs approved E-levy. Clearly, he knew that his exhibit submitted in court was corrected and that correction was accepted by Parliament on 31st.



“If he has any regard for due diligence, if he has any regard for candor and honesty and he wanted the court to have a full appreciation of what transpired in Parliament he ought to have brought [the corrected vote and proceedings]…and we did that,” he said.



Lawyer Edudzi continued that he would not allow the Attorney General to launch personal attacks on him.



He stated that Godfred Dame was his senior at the bar thus should know better.



He said he will prefer to be embarrassing than a dishonest Attorney General.



“For him to have decided to descend into the gutters, it is for me to let him know and let the people of this country know (that) contrary to what we all saw your Attorney General and Minister of Justice goes to not a District Court but the Supreme Court to say 266 MPs approved the E-levy. What more is dishonest than this and you call what I did as embarrassing. I prefer to be embarrassing than to be a dishonest Attorney General,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe remarked.



Godfred Dame after court proceedings on May 4 on the case involving three NDC MPs who were seeking an injunction on the implementation of the E-levy said the NDC lawyer [Edudzi Tamakloe's] performance as an ‘embarrassing spectacle’ on the day.



He also questioned the basis for the application saying that ‘you do not go to court with speculations and conjecture’.



