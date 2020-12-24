General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: My News GH

I prefer being an MP to a Speaker of Parliament – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has rejected views calling for him to be made the next Speaker of Parliament in the eighth Parliament under this current Fourth Republican Constitution.



“I cannot be the Speaker of the House, even though I would love that. I would have to lose my seat as a member of the house in order to be the Speaker, but I am not sure my party is willing to go through that, considering the circumstances,” he revealed.



The outgoing Majority Leader in Parliament explained that his party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not prepared to lose him as a lawmaker.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs noted on PM Express monitored by MyNewsGh.com that due to the close number of majority and minority MPs in the 8th parliament of the Fourth Republic, the NPP will not risk losing another seat by staking him up for the high position of the Speaker of Parliament.



“The moment I take up the position as the Speaker, I would have to step out of the House because I can’t be a part of the deliberations after that” he pointed out.



Several names including a Supreme Court judge, Justice Jones Dotse, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Asikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey and the party’s National Chairman, Freddie Blay are tipped for the Speaker of Parliament position in the next Parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.