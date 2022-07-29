I prefer being a ‘veranda boy’ to NDC chairmanship position – Stephen Atubiga declares

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has objected to suggestions to contest the chairmanship position of the main opposing party.



He noted that he prefers being a happy man in the capacity of a “veranda boy” to becoming the chairman of his former party.



Mr Atubiga resigned from the NDC in 2021 after he was suspended by the leadership of the party for allegedly publishing disparaging comments about Professor Joshua Alabi and other key members of the party.



He noted that after careful consultations with other disenchanted members of the party, “we have collectively decided to split from the NDC to form another Social Democratic Party.” He thus went ahead to form the National Liberation Congress (NLC).



Notwithstanding Stephen Atubiga’s departure from the opposing party, he has become a constant critic of the internal day-to-day affairs of the NDC without any fear or hesitation.



Responding to a question on the Anopa Bofo morning show Thursday, July 28, 2022, about whether he is keen on acquiring a position in the NDC, hence, his continual utterances against the party, he categorically rubbished the idea.



“Never! I’m happy being a veranda boy, I’m happy being a nobody, I’m happy being a grassroot. Party, in any leadership you don’t have to always be a leader, a good leader can lead from behind. Anytime you see a good leader who always acts in an autocratic manner, it means he or she doesn’t have the moral rights” Stephen Atubiga explained.



According to the founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC), the opposing NDC is no more attractive because the party has now turned into a keep-fit club and following pressure groups to series of demonstrations like nothing is at stake.



“Those days if you hear that NDC coming during demonstrations is like a tiger and lion approaching but today, they have turned the party (NDC) into a keep fit club. In NDC’s constitution, if you are an elected leader and you find yourself leading any pressure group it means you are no longer representing the interest of the party.



“What has NDC got to do with Arise Ghana, look, the Arise Ghana consist of young men who are wise and have integrity. But look at what has happened, whatever steps the Arise Ghana leadership will embark on, you will see NDC executives as lead to the group…” Atubiga told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



He is therefore asking the hierarchy of the opposing NDC to hand over the party to the National Liberation Congress if they think they cannot strategize the party very well to recapture power in 2024.



“That is why some of us have said that if you [NDC] think you cannot strategize the party to win the election but you have your trust in pressure groups and forming allies with them, then, leave the party for us and we will take control, we will take over the party, merge it with NLC and then strategize and win election 2024,” Stephen Atubiga said.