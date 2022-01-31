I prefer Ghana to Senegal – Dr. Milton

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

The first episode of Diaspora Link, a pan-African program that seeks to highlight and explore the breakthroughs and successes of returnees to Africa featured the founder and managing director of She Grows It, Dr Ashley Milton.



The American born Dr Milton was interviewed by Daillo Sumbry who sought to pick her thoughts about the African continent by asking her which country she would choose between Ghana and Senegal.



After a big sigh to give indication of how much she thought through her answer, Dr Milton stated that she will settle on “Ghana everyday.”



Probed on what informed her decision, she cited language barrier as one of the easiest reasons for ascribing to her choice.



After initial questions that focused on her personal interests, the conversation grew to focus Dr Milton’s living, investing and vacationing in Africa in the last decade.



She shared with the host some of the opportunities and challenges diasporans face in their return to the continent.



About



Diaspora Link is GhanaWeb TV’s latest program presented by co-creator Diallo Sumbry, who is Ghana’s first African American Tourism Ambassador and the co-architect of Ghana’s Year of Return.



The pan-African program is jointly produced by GhanaWeb TV, The Adinkra Group, and Apples and Pears Ltd to highlight the breakthroughs of returnees in Africa and to explore their successes.



The host, Diallo Sumbry, brings on board his experiences in Africa as the author of A Smart Ghana Repatriation Guide and President & CEO of The Adinkra Group to enlighten pan-African audiences.



He sits with selected guests from the Diaspora who have moved to an African country or are doing business in Africa to take a deep dive into their journey. The guests come from all walks of life and each guest has a unique story.



Diallo Sumbry believes that by shining the light on individual stories of common people as opposed to stories of the ultra-wealthy and privileged influencers, the pan-African community will derive inspiration to be able to make their transition to Africa, find success and make an impact.



This episode airs Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.