'I pray this man becomes the next Chief Justice' - Barker-Vormawor hails 'venerable' Dormaahene

Saturday, 16 July 2022

Barker-Vormawor wants Dormaahene to become CJ one day



Dormaahene cuts vacation to hear case of old lady



Social media users testify to Dormaahene's judicial prowess



Lawyer and #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has heaped praise on Dormaahene Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.



The activist shared a Facebook post of his recent encounter in the court of the chief citing his display of humanity an humility.



Barker-Vormawor's post of July 15, 2022 recounted how the Dormaahene had cut short his vacation to hear the case of an old lady.



Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is a sitting High Court judge and is known in his judicial practice as His Lordship Justice Daniel Mensah. He is with the Fast Track High Court in Accra, according to the Judicial Service website.



"I watched him cut short his vacation so that he will give hearing to an old lady who was crying that if her case was adjourned as intended, she may not live to see that day.



"Not only did the Judge immediately change the dates; his voice was somber. And HE APOLOGIZED to the woman. He said we sit here to do justice and I am sorry if I failed you," Barker-Vormawor's post read in part.



He conclude his post by saying a prayer for the Dormaahene to rise to become Ghana's Chief Justice oneday. "We need humanity in that office," his post concluded.



Barker-Vormawor's full post



