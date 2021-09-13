I pray for strength for you and your family - Akufo-Addo consoles Bawumia

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a consolatory message to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following the death of his mother this morning.



The Vice President announced the death of his mother in a statement this morning saying “it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia. Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale. May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.”



Following the announcement of Hajia Mariama’s passing, several personalities have sent words of commiseration to the Vice President and his family.



President Akufo-Addo sending a message to his deputy and his family in a post shared across his social media handles said “On behalf of my wife, Rebecca, my family, the Government, and the people of Ghana, I convey deep sympathies to the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the sad loss of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia. I pray for strength for him and his family in these very difficult times. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and the highest level of Jannah.”



Hajia Mariama fondly called Maame was born on September 15, 1939, and died at the age of 81. She died two days away from her 82nd birthday.



Vice President Bawumia in a birthday message to his mother in 2019, described her as caring and supportive.



According to the Vice President, he owed his success to his mother who together with his late father laid a firm foundation for him.



“Happy 80th birthday to my lovely mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia (alias Maame). I always thank the Almighty God for giving me such a caring and supportive mother. She has always been there for us. The pillar. I am who I am today because of the foundation she and my late father laid for me. I cannot thank her enough. Maame still plays a pivotal role in my life. Her insights are piercing. A mother's love is truly special. Happy birthday Maame from me and all your children. We love you so much. May Allah grant you a long life and good health,” the Vice President wrote.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia is a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region and was one of the first northern female students to have gained admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in the Central Region.