I pray for more hung parliaments – Professor Gyimah Boadi

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hung Parliament cures winner-takes-all system, Professor Gyimah Boadi



Majority and Minority sides don’t have the numbers, they will learn to talk, Professor Gyimah Boadi



A hung parliament is exactly what Ghana needs, Professor Gyimah Boadi



Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, the chair of the governing board of Afrobarometer and co-founder of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has said for the country to cure the winner takes all system, he wishes Ghana continues to have a hung parliament.



He said with the hung parliament, both the majority and minority will learn the habit of consensus building and cross-party consultation.



“… I pray for more hung Parliaments. I think that is exactly what Ghana and Ghanaian democratic politics needed. It’s the kind of cure that we need for winner-takes-all.



“It is the kind of environment that we need in order to learn the habit of consensus building, cross-party consultation and compromise; because if the Majority and Minority sides don’t have the numbers, hopefully rather than go to war they will learn to talk,” Asaaseradio quoted him.



Speaking about the recent fisticuffs in parliament, he said the MPs did not carry themselves as statesmen and women.



He added that fighting in parliament was bad behaviour.



“because they are not acting as statesmen and women. It’s because they are not being tolerant of each other, they are not accommodating and we need to have all these things in order for democratic politics to work smoothly in Ghana; in order to arrive at policy positions that are implementable over the life of different administrations and parties in government,” he explained.



