I pray for a day no politician or VIP is flown abroad for health care – Ablakwa

Ablakwa says Ghana needs a health care system that works for everyone
If health facilities in Ghana improve, there will be no need to travel abroad for health care – MP
Queen Mother of Ho Dome calls for improvement in medical facilities in the Volta Region
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the time has come for Ghana to have a healthcare system that can cater for all the medical needs of the citizenry.
According to Ablakwa, if medical facilities in the country are well resourced, there will be no need for persons to travel outside the country to seek medical care, 3new.com reports.
The MP (Member of Parliament) added that medical facilities across the country had to be well resourced because some medical conditions make it impossible for persons to be transported to some places for treatment.
“We need to build a healthcare (delivery system) that works for our people, for all of us. It is not every medical condition that you can be privileged to be transported outside the location where you are.
“I want to see a day where we will have very high-quality healthcare so that we don’t have to fly anybody abroad, whether you are a VIP or you are a politician or whoever you are,” he is quoted to have said at an event in Ho to raise $ 3.2 million to support the procurement of equipment for its cardiothoracic centre in the Volta Region.
On her part, the Queen of Ho Dome, Mama Atrato II, urged all stakeholders including the government to put measures in place that will help improve access to health facilities in the Volta Region.
