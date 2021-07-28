I pray Akufo-Addo builds Asomdwee park to shame pretenders - Koku Anyidoho

• Atta Mills died while in office on Tuesday, July 24, 2012



• He was buried at the Asomdwee park in Accra



• According to Koku Anyidoho, the place has now been evaded by brothels



Chief Executive Officer of Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said he hopes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo honours his pledge to rebuild the Asomdwee park.



According to him, the park when reconstructed will shame persons who claim they love the late Evans Atta Mills yet, did nothing to make his burial ground (Asomdwee park) neat.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Atta Mills Institute CEO said, "I foresee very soon, all kinds of pretentious groups will pop up to say they love Atta-Mills because of the solid job the Atta Mills Institute has done to keep the memory of the late President alive. My prayer is for Prez Akufo-Addo to build Asomdwee Park & shame the pretenders."



Koku Anyidoho had earlier accused former president, John Dramani Mahama, of refusing to rebuild the deteriorating Asomwdee Park where late ex-President Atta Mills was laid.



He stressed that Mahama has done nothing to honour the memory of the late Evans Atta Mills.



Koku Anyidoho said this during the commemoration of Atta Mills' death on Saturday, July 24.



Prof Atta-Mills died, while in office on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital, three days after his birthday.





I foresee very soon, all kinds of pretentious groups will pop up to say they love Atta Mills because of the solid job the Atta-Mills Institute has done to keep the memory of the late President alive. My prayer is for Prez Akufo-Addo to build Asomdwee Park & shame the Pretenders. pic.twitter.com/ViLJQO07js