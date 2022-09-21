I polish one car for at least $800 per hour - US-based Ghanaian car detailer

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian car detailer Noah Danso has disclosed that he polishes one car “like a shoe” for $800 at least.



In a previous chat on SVTV Africa, Mr. Danso indicated that he makes $1000 per cash wash, but he received a lot of backlash from viewers who could not believe him.



Mr. Danso has responded in a recent interview on the same platform with DJ Nyaami. According to him, many Ghanaians abroad fail to put a value on themselves and rather grasp any job available for the money.



“We travel to chase money, and that is a big mistake. If you follow the money, you become a slave. Put value on yourself, and the money will chase you. Define who you are and put a value on yourself.



That is why I can wash a car for $100. Now, I can charge $800 for the same job I used to charge $150. Sometimes, I don’t believe they will pay, but they do. People compensate me for my time and money,” he said.



Moreover, Noah added that due to the knowledge he has acquired and the value he put on himself, he charges at least $800 to polish one car.



“I can polish a car like a shoe for $800, and that’s the least. If you’re a barber who makes GHS10 per haircut, have you asked yourself who cuts Despite’s hair and how much he will make, and the connections Despite will give him? It depends on what you want,” Noah added.