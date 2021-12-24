I played a key role in formation of NPP – Kwesi Pratt claims

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt commends Pianim for leadership qualities



Pianim criticizes Ofori-Atta’s handling of economy



Pratt calls for dialogue on economy



Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has boasted of being a key cog in the formation of the New Patriotic Party.



Pratt said that he was an instrumental figure in the establishment of some groups on which the NPP evolved.



Pratt on Atinka FM disclosed to partnering Akoto Ampaw and Dr Adu Boahen to nurture the idea of forming the NPP.



“A lot of people don’t know how the party was built. I was directly involved. Akoto Ampaw and I inaugurated the first Danqua-Busia club in Kumasi. Professor Adu-Boahen and I inaugurated the second Dankwa-Busia club in Koforidua”, he said.



Kwesi Pratt was highlighting the integral role of renowned economist Kwame Pianim in the formation of the NPP.



He described Pianim as a leader who is blessed with the skills of organizing people. He further disclosed how Kwame Pianim and some other founding members of the NPP funded the building and operation of the party’s first office.



“I was in the same prison Kwame Pianim. He is someone whose leadership skills I really admire. It was in prison that I saw his qualities. He was an excellent person. He is one person who has been a strong pillar in the New Patriotic Party. Kwame Pianim was most instrumental in the formation of the NPP. The first headquarters of the NPP was funded by people like Kwame Pianim”.



Kwame Pianim is in the news after he offered an assessment of Ken Ofori-Atta reign as Speaker of Parliament.



He described Ofori-Atta as the worst finance minister in history whose claim to fame is successfully securing loans.



“He is the worst finance minister. And he needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is Minister for Finance. Finance means growing the economy.”



“Finance minister doesn’t take my phone calls. Even when I reached out to his Personal Assistants to book an appointment, he doesn’t give me an appointment. They know what they are doing.”



