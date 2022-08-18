I pity Akufo-Addo; I'm sure he doesn't sleep - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former NDC Central Regional Chairman, says Ghanaians should refrain from blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for all their economic woes.



According to him, the President is a victim of something that has long piled up from the history of Ghana.



He explained that President Akufo-Addo has unfortunately inherited corruptible practices that Ghanaians have allowed to fester for years, resulting from their own actions and behaviors.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Allotey Jacobs pitied the President saying "we have heaped a mountain and it has fallen on the current NPP government. Most unfortunate! We sowed a bad seed from generation to generation which is corruption, bribery, whatever and watered it to grow bigger under Nana Akufo-Addo's government".



"Nana, I pity you; I'm sure he doesn't sleep!!", he exclaimed.



He, however, called on the President and his appointees, particularly the Finance Minister, to take tough decisions to resolve the economic challenges of the nation.



"It gets to a stage we should hold the bull by the horn to make sure that we survive as a nation... Let us have a local solution to what is facing us now," he asserted.



