I paid for my NPP card, now I have flushed it – Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has slammed national executives of the party for the activities that led to his dismissal.



According to him, he had disposed of his NPP membership card the moment he heard he had been sacked from the party.



“I paid money for my party card, I have long flushed it,” he said in a 3news.com report.



Adorye, was among the four prominent NPP activists aligned with the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



In November, the leadership of the NPP officially declared that Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique were no longer affiliated with the party. This decision came in response to their public endorsement and active campaign support for the Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.



In a statement, the NPP said the four had forfeited their membership of the party for their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).



The statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong noted that Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution urges all members of the Party to “abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party.”



The party's constitution reads:



"For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the party to ‘abide by publicly uphold the decision of the party’



“A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party, or who joins his or her support for another Political party, or for an independent candidate, when the party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party.”



Meanwhile, the four are now active members of the Movement for Change with Alan Kyeremanten as the founder after openly declaring their support for him.



NW/BB



