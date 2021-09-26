I paid €6000 to a connection man for 6-day visa - France-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Top FM presenter, Isaac Kwabena Tawiah Danso, has shared highlights on how he struggled financially to travel to France.



According to him, due to the number of times he was denied a visa by the embassies, he resorted to the services of an agent, also known as a connection man.



After 5 failed attempts to travel to countries such as Italy, Australia, Germany and Holland, he was told to pay €6000 for a six-day visa to Germany.



"I was refused visa 5 times, I didn't want to use the name of the company to request for visa. I tried Italy, Australia, Holland and Germany. Germany approved my visa request on the second attempt.



The connection agent requested £6000 for 6 days visa to Germany, the reason he used was that I was travelling for a conference."



Isaac Danso, who has been in France for 3 years, says though he paid such a huge amount to get the visa, his current job in France earns him over GHC10,000 every month.



Watch the video below:



