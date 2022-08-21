I only want to expand it – Mangoase Assembly man denies demolishing bridge financed by ‘Good Samaritan’

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

The Assembly Man for Mangoase Electoral Area, a suburb of Agona Swedru has denied reports of causing the demolition of a new bridge constructed by a Good Samaritan to aid residents of the area.



According to reports, the assemblyman for the area caused the demolition of the concrete bridge which was constructed in place of a wooden one on the grounds that the person who financed the construction did not seek permit from the local assembly.



“A young guy, with his own money decided to build a bridge not for himself but for the community to get easy access and can even use their cars on it. The assemblyman of Mangoase, Agona Swedru with the name Pop, demolished the bridge because they (the assembly) didn't ask my friend Michael Power, to do it and secondly, it is in the plans of the assembly to construct the bridge, so instead of praising this young man for doing a wonderful job, they demolished it. They destroyed the bridge that he has spent thousands of Ghana cedis on. What kind of jealousy, stupidity, senseless and envious attitude is this?” a Facebook user, Nana Cyruz Aboagye shared in a Facebook post.



However, in a new video shared on Facebook, the Assembly Man, Samuel Eyison explained that he is only seeking to expand the bridge and not necessarily demolish it.



“The work which our brother Michael Power constructed is what you are seeing here, three culverts. People are accusing me of demolishing it but I have not. What we are rather doing is to add two more culverts on both ends to make it seven and then add another seven next to that. This will make it bigger so that in the future emergency, service providers such as the fire service can have easy access to the community.



“Now the contractor is at work. That is the cement and sand as well as workers on the site. This is the culvert our brother Michael Power constructed and it has not been demolished. I have not instructed anyone to do such. Our brother did well and we all helped and supported him,” the assembly man said.



Reports of the said demolition by the assembly man had earlier attracted criticism on social media with many questioning the justification for such an action.



"It’s true he had to go and see the assembly with a proper design and seek for permit to do it but it didn’t call for the demolishing of the place just like that. It could be temporary until the proper one is done. I bet this will take more than a year to do and wooden slabs will be used again which is more dangerous than the concrete," Social Media user, Benjamin Ofori, speaking about the reported demolition said.







