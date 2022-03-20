I only hear of death news in Ghana, no fatal accidents in Germany - Germany-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian filmmaker based in Germany, Ben Zola, has stated that whenever he comes home, all he sees are obituaries and news of fatal accidents.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, the host of ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide’ asked Ben what Ghana lacks and must do. In response to this, Ben said, “adjustment won't work. We have to build Ghana again.”



According to him, such news haunts him whenever he is in the country. However, it goes away upon arrival in Germany.



“You can close your eyes and drive in this town because it's a free road. Whenever I come to Ghana, all I think about is death. I see obituaries everywhere. It's either a fatal accident or something else,” he added.



Moreover, Ben mentioned that tourists never compliment Ghana for its systems and infrastructure, but the people in the country. According to him, these tourists have seen countries with better structures.



Ben, however, indicated that as a filmmaker, he has planned to poetry Africa in a better light.



“I have so many projects that will project Africa in a good way. Europe is not perfect, but they are getting there, and their media projected it in that light,” he added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



