'I now understand why Kevin Taylor, Twene Jonas insult leaders' - Opeele in US

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has revealed a heaven on earth experience during a recent trip to the United States of America.



According to him, what he saw and experienced at the Philadelphia City Hall was a case of 'the Beauty of Heaven on Earth.'



He stated that what he saw also gave him a good understanding of why two US-based critics of the political class - Kevin Taylor and Twene Jonas - continued to call out leaders.



He posted a video that showed people skating on an ice field with loud music blurring in the background.



The December 21, 2021 post was accompanied with text that read: "This is where i enjoyed myself today. I now understand why Kevin Taylor, Twene Jonas and co insult our leaders to wake up.



"This is Philadelphia City Hall and just check the beauty of Heaven on Earth. I wept for Ghana and you get home to hear MP's are fighting. Ghana is sick," his post added.



Kevin Taylor is a journalist and founder of Loud Silence Media - a popular portal on which he delivers his hard-hitting and largely followed 'With All Due Respect' programme.



He is currently the subject of a defamation case brought by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong in a US federal court.



Twene Jonas is also an activist turned musician who has serially used social media postings to show the glossy part of New York City whiles slamming what he terms ills bedeviling the Ghanaian society.



Some government officials in September 2021 reportedly 'stormed' Jonas' base in New York to expose him. He went off social media for about two weeks but resurfaced with the excuse that he was working on his music hence the absence.



