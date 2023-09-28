I never told stephen Ntim all was well, your comment is disingenuous and very unfortunate - Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has vehemently denied claims that he presented a rosy picture of harmony to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, in his final days with the party.



Alan Kyerematen's rebuttal comes in response to recent comments made by Ntim regarding the internal dynamics within the NPP.



Stephen Ntim had suggested that Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the NPP's flagbearer race had raised speculation about potential internal discord within the party.



In a bid to foster reconciliation and address potential rifts, Chairman Ntim visited Alan Kyerematen and conveyed that the former minister's demeanor during their meeting did not indicate any anger or dissatisfaction with the party.



"I have visited Alan in his home to speak to him. He did not show any sign of anger against the party. One would have thought that given the reasons he gave for boycotting the flagbearership election, he would have been angry. But from the discussion I had with him, there was nothing to suggest that he was bottling up anger," Ntim remarked on Oman FM.



However, in a subsequent interview with JoyNews, Alan Kyerematen contradicted the chairman's claims, asserting that he had indeed expressed his concerns to Stephen Ntim on multiple occasions regarding various issues within the party.



Alan Kyerematen emphasized that his concerns had not been adequately addressed despite an acknowledgment from the party chairman.



He went on to express his disappointment with Ntim's comments, stating, "He's a very good friend of mine. You are the chairman of a party. You come to me to ask whether I have any challenges with what is going on. I scope for you all the things I believe have been going wrong. I've had personal conversations with him before, and he's aware of that.



"So he comes, I tell him that look, I've complained about these things, you have not done anything about them, so, I'm reinforcing those concerns for your consideration. He actually confirms, 'well, Alan, you've been part of this and you know how our system works.' So for you now to turn around and come and give a public statement about the fact that you came and everything was okay. I find that to be very unfortunate."



